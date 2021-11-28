Azerbaijan reports 1,662 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

1,662 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 2,391 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Sunday, News.Az reports.

According to the headquarters, 18 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 585,783 with 551,724 recoveries and 7,807 deaths, while treatment of 26,252 others is underway.

A total of 5,521,070 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

