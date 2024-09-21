Azerbaijan reports growth in trade turnover with UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the United Kingdom has reached $577.4 million from January to August 2024, showing a 3.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

The data indicates a notable rise in Azerbaijani exports to the UK, which surged by 16.2 percent to approximately $399.5 million. This growth has increased Azerbaijan's share of exports to the UK from 1.41 percent in January-August 2023 to 2.19 percent in 2024.In contrast, imports from the UK fell by 16.7 percent, totaling $177.9 million, with the share of imports decreasing from 1.92 percent last year to 1.39 percent this year.These figures illustrate a strengthening of Azerbaijan's export capacity while highlighting shifting dynamics in its import activities with the UK. The ongoing trade growth points to a promising future for bilateral relations.

News.Az