Azerbaijan reports nearly 2,600 new coronavirus cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 2,597, reaching 83,994, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Thursday.

As many as 1,354 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 59,465. Twenty-three coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,053.

The number of active cases stands at 23,476.

Over the past day, 12,874 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,562,442.

News.Az