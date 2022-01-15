Azerbaijan reports over 700 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 710 new COVID-19 cases, 260 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday.

Up until now, 624,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 608,145 of them have recovered, and 8,510 people have died. Currently, 8,263 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,150 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,997,160.





News.Az