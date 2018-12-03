Azerbaijan represented at annual Charity Bazaar in Sofia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Women’s Club – Sofia (IWC-Sofia) organized the 24th annual Charity Bazaar in Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria, on December 2.

About 60 countries, including Azerbaijan presented a palette of national stands reflecting their culture - through authentic products, delicious food and traditional drinks – during the event held at the Inter Expo Center (IEC).

Every year the Annual Charity Bazaar provides an opportunity for countries to proudly showcase their handmade crafts, music, souvenirs, folklore, national cuisine, clothing, literature, culture and tradition.

An Azerbaijani stand set up at the charity event offered national cuisine, souvenirs, silk, carpets, and Kelaghayi, which is inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

“This year Azerbaijan is represented at International Charity Bazaar w/ 2 stalls offering national cuisine, souvenirs, silk, Kelaghayi inscribed on UNESCO list, carpets, costumes & photo op at festive tea table,” Nargiz Gurbanova, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria has tweeted.

