Azerbaijan represented at Art of Diplomacy exhibition in Warsaw

Azerbaijan was represented for the first time at the Art of Diplomacy exhibition in Warsaw, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland told News.Az.

The exhibition was organized by Spouses of Heads of Missions (SHOM) with the support of the Royal Łazienki Museum and foreign embassies in Poland.

Diplomats, culture and art figures, media representatives, and visitors of the Royal Łazienki Museum took part in the exhibition.

Azerbaijan was represented by amateur artist Sara Kazimova, who was invited as a special guest. The needlework, bead weaving, and embroidery motifs by Sara Kazimova were showcased at the exhibition. Kazimova's handiwork reflecting the rich and colorful Eastern embroidery motifs and ornaments aroused the participants’ interest.

Representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland informed art lovers about the culture and art of Azerbaijan at the national stand.

The exhibition is considered to be an exhibition of talented members of the diplomatic community in Warsaw.

The exhibition will be open to visitors at the Royal Łazienki Museum.

