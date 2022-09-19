Azerbaijan represented at ethnocultural festival in Moldova (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was represented at the XXI Ethnocultural Festival in Moldova, co-organized by the Chisinau Mayor’s Office and the Agency for International Relations on September 18, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova told News.Az.

An Azerbaijani pavilion and a photo exhibition dedicated to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha opened at the festival with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova and the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova.

The annual festival in Moldova features corners representing different nations, their national-cultural values, traditions, and national cuisine. This year’s festival brought together about 40 ethnocultural organizations representing 35 ethnic groups and 16 creative personnel living in Moldova. The event was visited by Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban, Gagauzia Head Irina Vlach, state officials, members of the foreign diplomatic corps, and numerous community representatives.

The Azerbaijani pavilion promoting the country’s culture and national-spiritual values was the largest and most visited corner at the festival. The Azerbaijani pavilion featured national music, dances and cuisine.

Furthermore, on the occasion of the “Year of Shusha” declared in Azerbaijan this year, a photo exhibition devoted to Shusha opened on the sidelines of the festival. The exhibition showcased more than 40 photos related to Shusha and stands providing detailed information about the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Brochures prepared in Romanian and Russian languages about Shusha were distributed among hundreds of visitors to the Azerbaijan pavilion.

