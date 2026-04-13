Duck Dynasty star shares baby choking scare that led to 911 call

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Reality TV personality Sadie Robertson Huff has shared details of a frightening medical emergency involving her 8-month-old daughter after the child began choking during a meal at home.

Huff, known from the reality series Duck Dynasty, said the incident escalated within seconds while her daughter, Kit Carroway, was sitting in a high chair eating a snack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to her account shared on social media, family members immediately reacted when the baby began choking and stopped breathing.

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Huff said her mother removed the child from the high chair while she began CPR, as another family member called emergency services.

“Everyone went into action and into prayer,” she wrote, describing the chaotic moments before paramedics arrived.

Huff said the child began breathing again just as paramedics reached the home. The baby was then transported to hospital by ambulance for observation and later received a clean bill of health.

The family stayed overnight in hospital before being discharged.

In her message, Huff said the experience left her with anxiety but also deep gratitude, calling it a “miracle” that her daughter fully recovered.

She also urged parents to learn basic CPR and choking response techniques, saying prior preparation helped her act quickly in the emergency.

Medical professionals commonly advise parents and caregivers to be trained in infant first aid, as quick intervention can be critical in choking incidents.

News.Az