Azerbaijan represented by national pavilion at TEKNOFEST 2023 in Türkiye

TEKNOFEST 2023 festival kicked off in Istanbul, Türkiye on 27 April, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by a 200 square metre national pavilion organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

As part of the festival, the national pavilion, which also features Azerbaijan’s space agency Azercosmos, presentations are given for young researchers and students about the International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku on 2–6 October.

In addition, the startup projects Onno, PENÇE, Uvodo and WakeX, as well as the interactive game Kızılelma and the virtual game “VR trip to the Moon” are presented to visitors.

The festival will also include meetings with teaching and student staff from leading Turkish universities (Istanbul Technical University, Galatasaray University, Yeditepe University, Boğaziçi University, Istanbul Nisantasi University, Marmara University, Bahçeşehir University and Ibn Haldun University).

It should be noted that TEKNOFEST 2023 aerospace and technology festival in Türkiye will run until 2 May.

Since 2018, TEKNOFEST has been held annually with the joint organizational support of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) led by the Turkish Ministry of Industry & Technology and Selcuk Bayraktar, in partnership with over 60 Turkish public institutions, universities and private companies.

On 26–29 May 2022, TEKNOFEST was held in Azerbaijan – for the first time outside Türkiye. Some 300,000 visitors attended TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan. The festival included three international events and eight technology competitions.

News.Az