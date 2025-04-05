Azerbaijan resettles 53 more families in liberated Sugovushan village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, another 53 families (174 people) were relocated to the Sugovushan village of the country’s liberated Aghdara district on Saturday as part of the Great Return State Program.

Sugovushan residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation, News.Az reports.

Around 30,000 people now live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons who have returned, as well as employees working on restoration and construction projects. The population also consists of workers from local state institutions and specialists employed in revived sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.

News.Az