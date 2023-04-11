Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan resolutely prevents next provocation of Armenia - MoD

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan resolutely prevents next provocation of Armenia - MoD

On April 11, the Armenian armed forces units subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

As a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijani military personnel, the provocation of the Armenian side is resolutely prevented.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      