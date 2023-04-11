Azerbaijan resolutely prevents next provocation of Armenia - MoD
On April 11, the Armenian armed forces units subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.
As a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijani military personnel, the provocation of the Armenian side is resolutely prevented.