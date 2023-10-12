Azerbaijan responds to Armenia’s accusations at the International Court of Justice

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 20, 2023, after 30 years of illegal military occupation by Armenia, Azerbaijan finally regained full sovereignty over its internationally recognized territories, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said in his remarks during the hearings regarding Armenia's appeal against Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice, News.az reports.

The deputy minister noted that Armenia's baseless accusations against Azerbaijan since September 19 do not reflect what happened in Garabagh.

"Furthermore, they do not correspond with the observations and conclusions of the two UN missions that Azerbaijan let to visit Karabakh. A foreign mission visited the area for the first time in more than 30 years. They don't correspond with the accounts provided by impartial foreign journalists who were present. Azerbaijan has never attacked the civilian population of Garabagh and will never engage in ethnic cleansing. After September 19, Azerbaijan made firm promises," said Elnur Mammadov.

News.Az