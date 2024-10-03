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Tag:
Resumption
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A Mahan Air passenger aircraft arrived in Islamabad on Thursday after a two-month suspension of flights following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.01 May 2026-17:48
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Passenger flights between Iran and China, as well as between Iran and Russia, have resumed after a two-month suspension caused by what Tehran describes as the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, state media in both countries reported on Tuesday.29 Apr 2026-09:26
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Flight operations at Bahrain International Airport are gradually resuming, bringing relief to passengers after recent airspace restrictions caused widespread schedule disruptions across the region.09 Apr 2026-10:50
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Fighting resumed along the Afghanistan Pakistan border on Wednesday after a temporary ceasefire expired, killing at least two civilians and wounding others in eastern Afghanistan, Taliban officials said.26 Mar 2026-10:15
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Emirates said it is operating a reduced flight schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace, as the airline works to gradually restore its full global network.06 Mar 2026-16:50
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Flights have resumed at Edinburgh Airport following an air traffic control outage that caused delays and cancellations.05 Dec 2025-17:04
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Iran resumed flights at its airports on Thursday after a brief suspension due to its missile attack on Israel.03 Oct 2024-13:34
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