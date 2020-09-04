Azerbaijan resumes indoor service in restaurants, cafes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The quarantine regime will be mitigated again in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Sept. 4.

The customer service in the indoor catering facilities is allowed in compliance with the relevant rules of the quarantine regime and following the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On the regulation of some issues in connection with the reception of customers in catering facilities during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic" #237 dated July 6, 2020, from 00:00 (GMT+4) September 8.

