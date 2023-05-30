Azerbaijan reveals facts about another falsification by Armenian leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Another aggressive rhetoric and falsification by Armenian leadership: It was Armenia, who destroyed the WWII monument by erasing all the bas-reliefs dedicated to WWII and pasting inscriptions related to occupation of Lachin and list of Armenian terrorists burned it in May 1992,” Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Armenian Speaker and closer associate of Prime Minister (a PM who recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity) calls Lachin, Azerbaijan’s ancient town, as “Berdzor,” inflicting another attack on Azerbaijan’s sovereignty. Armenian leaders should end false rhetoric and respect Azerbaijan’s sovereignty!” Hajizada tweeted.

News.Az