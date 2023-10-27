Workshop for making improvised explosives detected in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh: Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the inspection of the area in the Garabagh region, the Azerbaijan Army Units detected a workshop for making improvised explosive devices in a handicraft manner, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

It was defined that inside the workshop there were a large number of improvised mines that can be transported via drones, and metal parts used in mines manufacture to cause more human casualties, as well as other explosive devices made in a handicraft manner to commit various provocations.

It should be noted that during the local anti-terror measures conducted by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Garabagh economic region, the Armenian armed forces formations and illegal Armenian armed detachments used various explosives made in a handicraft manner in such workshops.

News.Az