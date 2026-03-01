Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reveals number of evacuees from Iran

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan reveals number of evacuees from Iran
Source: APA

Azerbaijan has disclosed the number of people evacuated from Iran via the Azerbaijan–Iran border since the start of joint US and Israeli strikes on the country.

From 08:00 on 28 February to 10:00 on 1 March, a total of 31 people were evacuated from Iran, including 30 Azerbaijani citizens and one Italian national, News.Az reported.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

On 28 February, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on cities across the republic. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory. In addition, Iranian forces attacked 14 US military bases in Gulf countries.

Amid the escalating situation in the Middle East, several regional countries have temporarily closed their airspace.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      