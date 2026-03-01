Azerbaijan reveals number of evacuees from Iran

From 08:00 on 28 February to 10:00 on 1 March, a total of 31 people were evacuated from Iran, including 30 Azerbaijani citizens and one Italian national, News.Az reported.

On 28 February, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on cities across the republic. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory. In addition, Iranian forces attacked 14 US military bases in Gulf countries.

Amid the escalating situation in the Middle East, several regional countries have temporarily closed their airspace.