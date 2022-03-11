Azerbaijan reveals number of foreigners covered by Amnesty Act

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 86 foreigners were covered by the Amnesty Act adopted on November 5, 2021 in connection with Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, a Justice Ministry official said at a press conference on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The ministry official, Malik Alakbarov, noted that the Amnesty Act demonstrates Azerbaijan’s adherence to the principles of humanism.

The execution of the Amnesty Act in Azerbaijan has been completed.

The Amnesty Act covered 15,450 prisoners, and of those, 8,626 have been released from jails. Meanwhile, as many as 6,490 people got their prison term reduced.

News.Az