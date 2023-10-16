Azerbaijan reveals number of mines found in liberated territories within week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has published a weekly report on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the agency said, News.az reports.

According to the information, 85 anti-tank and 496 anti-personnel mines, as well as 1,732 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the territories liberated from occupation from October 9 through October 15.

In addition, an area of 631 hectares has been cleared.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.





News.Az