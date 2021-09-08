Azerbaijan reveals price per barrel of oil for 2022
- 08 Sep 2021 20:51
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164925
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-reveals-price-per-barrel-of-oil-for-2022 Copied
The price for a barrel of oil was set at $45 in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, according to the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.
The Ministry of Finance emphasizes that when calculating the revenues of the consolidated and state budgets for 2022, the price of a barrel of oil was set at $45, based on a more conservative approach.
News.Az