Azerbaijan reveals voter turnout in presidential election as of 12:00

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote.

As of 12:00, 39.39 percent of voters, 2,093,343 persons cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election, announced Farid Orujov, head of the Election Information Center of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), APA reports.

Eight candidates were registered at the presidential election. Six candidates of them were nominated from political parties, one was a self-nominee and one candidate was nominated from the Initiative Group.

The Election Information Center of the CEC Secretariat will provide further information on the voting process and participation of voters in the election at 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

