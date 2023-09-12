“Azerbaijan Room” opens at UN Geneva Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Azerbaijan room” was inaugurated at the UN Office in Geneva.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Director of the UN Office in Geneva (UNOG) Tatyana Valovaya and permanent representatives of several countries in Geneva attended the opening ceremony, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Addressing the event, the Azerbaijani FM and the UNOG Director-General said that the room would contribute to the fruitful activity of the office.

The room, featuring the up-to-date equipment, enables the hosting of meetings and presentations.

The design of the room features various national elements, including photos depicting Azerbaijan’s rich nature, history, as well as the elements of Shabaka, Azerbaijani traditional stained glass technique. Moreover, it also highlights the Garabagh carpet, and Azerbaijani musical instruments essential for Mugham.

The project was implemented with the support of Azerbaijan’s permanent representative office to UN and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.





News.Az