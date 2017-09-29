Azerbaijan, Russia discuss fight against terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev on Friday met with Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev who is on a visit to Baku, APA reported citing TASS.

The sides discussed the fight against religious extremism and terrorism, as well as the bilateral cooperation in international information security.

Summing up the consultations, Patrushev stressed that the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are of strategic partnership character.

Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev, who also present at the meeting, expressed concern over the situation in information security.

He noted that some countries are trying to impose their own rules in the information field. “In this regard, it is necessary to focus the efforts of the international community on prevention of conflicts in the use of information and communication technologies and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states,” Nurgaliyev added.

News.Az

News.Az