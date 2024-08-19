Azerbaijan, Russia exchanged signed documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony took place on August 19 in Baku to exchange the documents signed between Azerbaijan and Russia, with Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin in attendance, News.Az reports.

Aliyev and Putin adopted a Joint Declaration of the heads of state.The "Memorandum of Understanding between Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the “Management Company of the Russian Direct Investment Fund” joint-stock company” was exchanged by Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev.The "Memorandum of Understanding on Climate Change and Low Carbon Development between Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation" was exchanged by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, and Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Maksim Reshetnikov.The "Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation on Labor Inspection Issues between the State Labor Inspection Service under Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Federal Service for Labor and Employment of the Russian Federation" was exchanged by Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev, and Head of the Federal Service for Labor and Employment of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Ivankov.The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Food Safety between Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing of the Russian Federation" was exchanged by Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Goshgar Tahmazli, and Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing of the Russian Federation, Anna Popova.The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Quarantine and Plant Protection between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation" was exchanged by the Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Goshgar Tahmazli, and the Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of the Russian Federation, Sergei Dankvert.The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Healthcare, Medical Education, and Medical Science between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation" was exchanged by Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev, and Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko.

News.Az