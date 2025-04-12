Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Russia FMs discuss regional issues

Azerbaijan, Russia FMs discuss regional issues
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025), this was reported on the official social media account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the political, economic-trade, humanitarian, and educational aspects of bilateral and multilateral relations.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues.


