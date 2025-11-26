Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Russia review prospects for enhanced economic, energy cooperation

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Russia review prospects for enhanced economic, energy cooperation
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak to discuss expanding bilateral relations.

The sides emphasized that the meeting held on October 9, 2025, in Dushanbe between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin had given impetus to bilateral relations in all directions, News.Az reports, citing local media.

They also stated that economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing dynamically, offering good opportunities.

The meeting focused on discussions on prospects for bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic, energy, and transport sectors.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      