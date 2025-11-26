Azerbaijan, Russia review prospects for enhanced economic, energy cooperation

The sides emphasized that the meeting held on October 9, 2025, in Dushanbe between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin had given impetus to bilateral relations in all directions, News.Az reports, citing local media.

They also stated that economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing dynamically, offering good opportunities.

The meeting focused on discussions on prospects for bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic, energy, and transport sectors.