Azerbaijan, Russia set to boost trade turnover to $5B
- 1041328
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-russia-set-to-boost-trade-turnover-to-5b Copied
Photo: Shutterstock
Russia and Azerbaijan are expected to raise their mutual trade turnover to $5 billion this year, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said.
Russia and Azerbaijan are expected to raise their mutual trade turnover to $5 billion this year, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said.
Speaking at a roundtable, the ambassador highlighted the strong and active cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
He noted that while $5 billion may not seem large to some, it reflects solid and steady growth in bilateral trade.