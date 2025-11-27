Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Russia set to boost trade turnover to $5B

Azerbaijan, Russia set to boost trade turnover to $5B
Russia and Azerbaijan are expected to raise their mutual trade turnover to $5 billion this year, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said.

Speaking at a roundtable, the ambassador highlighted the strong and active cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He noted that while $5 billion may not seem large to some, it reflects solid and steady growth in bilateral trade.


