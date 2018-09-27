Azerbaijan, Russia successfully co-op in energy, industry - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijani economy is developing very intensively and it has grown more than threefold over the past 15 years"

Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in the fields of energy and industry are developing successfully, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said, Trend reports.

He was speaking Sept. 27 at a round table meeting “Industry and Energy: Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation”, held as part of the 9th Azerbaijan-Russia interregional forum in Baku.

There are good examples of bilateral cooperation in these spheres, he noted.

The deputy minister stressed that the Azerbaijani economy is developing very intensively and it has grown more than threefold over the past 15 years.

“Investment relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing intensively,” Safarov said. “Azerbaijan has invested more than $1 billion in Russia’s economy, and Russia has invested more than $4 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy.”

News.Az

