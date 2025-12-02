Azerbaijan-Russia ties discussed in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials and experts from Azerbaijan and Russia held a roundtable discussion at the Moscow State Institute for International Relations (MGIMO), part of the Russian Foreign Ministry, to review prospects for the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

Addressing the event, MGIMO Rector Professor Anatoly Torkunov praised the successful cooperation between MGIMO and Azerbaijani universities and highlighted the active involvement of Azerbaijani students in the scientific and public life of MGIMO, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia, Rahman Mustafayev, provided an overview of the priority directions of Azerbaijan’s current domestic and foreign policy. He also highlighted the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, as well as steps undertaken by both sides to strengthen mutual trust.

The roundtable discussion continued with remarks by representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, MGIMO faculty members, and Russian political experts, followed by an exchange of views on various issues on the Azerbaijan–Russia agenda.

News.Az