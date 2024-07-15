Azerbaijan's budget surplus soars in first half of 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's budget witnessed a significant surplus in the first half of 2024, nearly doubling compared to the same period last year.

Azerbaijan’s budget revenues amounted to just under 18.843 billion manats (over $11.08 billion) and expenditures stood at 16.052 billion manats (over $9.44 billion) in the first six months of 2024, News.Az reports citing the country’s State Statistical Committee.Compared to the corresponding period of 2023, this is an increase of 21.7 percent and 14.1 percent,respectively.Consequently, the surplus amounted to 2.790 billion manats (over $1.64 billion) in the first half of 2024, marking a 97 percent growth from the same period of last year.

