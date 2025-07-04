Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves surpass $74 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves have exceeded $74 billion, according to Finance Minister Sahil Babayev.

He shared the update during the third reading of the 2024 state budget implementation bill at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis on Friday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Babayev expressed confidence that this figure will continue to rise, highlighting 2024 as a successful year for the country.

"The unanimous opinion is that 2024 was a successful year for Azerbaijan, macroeconomic and macro-fiscal policies, state programs, including the Great Return program, were successfully implemented, more than 15,000 of our citizens began to settle in their native land, social welfare issues were resolved, and our country's defense capabilities were increased," the minister added.

