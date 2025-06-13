Azerbaijan's MEDIA Agency refutes reports of military aircraft near Iran border

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the context of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, false information is being circulated on foreign segments of social media, alleging that Azerbaijani military aircraft are conducting flights along the border with Iran, News.Az reports citing the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that such “news” prepared for the purpose of information manipulation is fake and does not reflect reality at all: "We would like to emphasize that such “news”, prepared for the purpose of information manipulation, is fake and does not reflect reality at all.We urge the public to rely solely on the information provided by official sources and call on journalists and civil society activists to always demonstrate a principled stance against such incidents and remain vigilant in an environment where campaigns based on fake and false information are on the rise."

News.Az