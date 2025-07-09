Azerbaijan's president arrives in UAE for working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates on July 9 for a working visit.

A guard of honor was lined up at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi in honor of the Azerbaijani president, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates, along with other officials.

News.Az