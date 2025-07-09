Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's president arrives in UAE for working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's president arrives in UAE for working visit
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates on July 9 for a working visit.

A guard of honor was lined up at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi in honor of the Azerbaijani president, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates, along with other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      