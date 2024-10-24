Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's president attends first plenary session of BRICS Summit in Kazan

The first plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Outreach/BRICS+ format began in the city of Kazan, Russia.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is attending the event, News.Az reports.

Initially, the heads of delegations participating in the Outreach/BRICS+ format of the 16th BRICS Summit posed for a family photo.

President Aliyev addressed the event.

President Aliyev on Wednesday took part in an official reception held in Kazan on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in honor of the 16th BRICS Summit. The Azerbaijan president was welcomed by the Russian leader.

Moreover, President Aliyev held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

