Azerbaijan's President calls China a leader of Global South

"We, in Azerbaijan, consider China as a leader of the Global South," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with China's CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Beijing, News.Az reports.

"So this is a special role, which we think China is playing, uniting countries among particularly those principles," the head of state said.

He stressed the need to demonstrate initiative and continue to act in this spirit.

"Azerbaijan is an active member of the Global South. We demonstrated it, not only through our Non-Alignment Movement chairmanship, but also as the Presidency of COP29. As a Presidency of COP29, we held a COP29 conference, where I personally defended strongly the interests of the Global South and raised the concern of countries of the Global South with respect to the existential threat to some countries with respect to climate change," the head of state said.

He noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, equality, multilateralism, and no domination by any country or group of countries.

The head of state said that the so-called Bandung principles actually reflect everything that was mentioned, plus sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, equality, multilateralism, and no domination by any country or group of countries.

"This is a principle that is very close to us, and we defend it by protecting our national interests and being a very active member of the international community," he said.

News.Az