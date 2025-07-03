Azerbaijan's president reviews construction work at Victory Park in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the construction progress at Victory Park in Khankendi.

Elchin Yusubov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, briefed the head of state on the project, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Construction of Victory Park, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev in February this year, is progressing rapidly. The park, spanning 8.3 hectares, has seen the demolition of several structures built during the occupation period in violation of construction standards and deemed unfit for use.

At the park’s center, the construction of the Victory Arch, symbolizing Azerbaijan’s triumph, is underway. The arch will stand 44 meters tall, corresponding to the number of days of the Patriotic War. A viewing platform at the top of the arch will offer visitors a panoramic view of the city. Moreover, 44 symbolic steps leading from the central plaza to the Victory Arch are planned, with each step featuring information about the settlements liberated during each day of the Patriotic War. Elevators will be installed to ensure easy access to the viewing platform for elderly people, children, and individuals with physical disabilities.

The project also includes the creation of extensive green spaces. While preserving existing trees, over 300 additional trees and more than 9,000 various decorative shrubs have been planted in the park’s territory.

News.Az