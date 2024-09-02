Azerbaijan's ruling party wins majority of parliamentary seats: Preliminary results

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party has secured 68 seats in the country's Milli Majlis (parliament), according to preliminary results announced by the Central Election Commission.

As of 7:00 p.m., 2,196,771 voters had participated in the parliamentary elections, News.Az reports.According to the preliminary results, protocols from 5,895 polling stations had been submitted to the CEC.The voting period, which began at 8:00 a.m., ended at 7:00 p.m.Azerbaijan has 6,421,960 registered voters, including 374 who turned 18 on the election day. There are 6,478 polling stations, comprising 6,343 permanent and 135 temporary locations.In the territories liberated from occupation, 54 permanent polling stations were set up. There are 10 electoral districts for internally displaced persons (IDPs), with 574 IDP polling stations serving 397,862 voters. More than 42,000 voters were able to cast their ballots in the liberated areas.Exit polls are conducted at approximately 2,500 polling stations. Three international organizations are registered to carry out these polls: the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, together with Oracle Advisory Group (US), and the "Tereggi" Public Association for Social Research, in collaboration with the Italian SWG S.p.A. research company.A total of 112,749 local observers have been registered, including over 65,000 representatives of political parties. There are 598 international observers from 51 organizations and 69 countries, including 227 from OSCE/ODIHR and 61 from OSCE PA.Among the 990 registered candidates, 305 represent 25 political parties, while 371 are party members but were not nominated by their parties. In total, 676 candidates are affiliated with political parties.Webcams have been installed at 1,000 polling stations nationwide to allow direct and continuous observation of the voting process without requiring registration.Portable ballot boxes were used across all polling stations for the parliamentary election on September 1.

News.Az