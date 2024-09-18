Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves near $73 billion

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves near $73 billion

In the first eight months of 2024, Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves increased by 6.1%, reaching $72.6 billion, according to the country’s Central Bank.

The Central Bank noted that in the first half of the year, Azerbaijan’s current account balance showed a surplus of $2.6 billion, equivalent to 7.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP), News.Az reports.

The foreign trade balance, a key component of the current account, recorded a positive balance of $5.5 billion over the eight-month period, it added.

