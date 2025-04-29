Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss major economic cooperation areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council was held in Riyadh, alongside the 8th session of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries.

The event focused on strengthening ties in areas including economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports, and youth, News.Az reports citing KOBIA.

Officials and businesspeople from both countries took part in the event, organized by the KOBIA and the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

According to KOBIA, the meeting was attended by officials and entrepreneurs from both countries, including nearly 30 representatives from Azerbaijani companies and business associations operating in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, services, architecture and design, logistics, tourism, and renewable energy.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih shared their perspectives on economic and trade relations, as well as investment and export opportunities between the two countries.

The co-chairs of the Business Council - Ahmed Ali Al Dakhil, CEO of Al Rajhi International for Investment, and Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of KOBIA, along with Zohrab Gadirov, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), provided an overview of the prospects for enhancing trade and investment relations between business circles, support and services available to local and foreign entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, and the activities of the Business Council.

The meeting, with the participation of the business community, focused on implementing joint initiatives and projects, and leveraging the potential of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council to boost cooperation.

The event also featured a presentation by ACWA Power on projects implemented by the company, along with B2B meetings among business representatives. At the initiative of KOBIA, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the pharmaceutical sector between Azerbaijan’s Parla Pharmaceuticals and Saudi Arabia’s National Development Group Holding. Additionally, an agreement on maritime infrastructure was signed between ADO-G (Azerbaijan) and SMI/BLUE MASAR (Saudi Arabia).

