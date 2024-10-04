Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull co-op prospects within green energy corridors, COP29
Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.The meeting, held as part of the G20 events in Brazil, focused on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia within green energy corridors and COP29 , News.Az reports.
“As part of the G20 events in Brazil, we had a meeting with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We discussed the regulation of the global oil market, the development of offshore 1.5 GW wind energy and 200 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, as well as cooperation within the green energy corridors and COP29,” Minister Shahbazov posted on X.