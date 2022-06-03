Armenia attempts to aggravate situation on border with Azerbaijan: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from the evening of June 2 to the night of June 3, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha and Ashaghi Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region of the state border using grenade launchers and large-caliber weapons once again subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zaylik and Yellija settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The ministry noted that retaliatory measures have been undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the Azerbaijan army controls the operational situation in all directions.

The Armenian side is attempting to aggravate the situation on the state border by using large-caliber weapons in order to divert the attention of the Armenian public from internal processes, said the Azerbaijani ministry.

“We declare that the entire responsibility for the consequences of provocations committed by the opposing side falls on the military-political leadership of this country,” it added.

News.Az