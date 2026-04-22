Latvian President visits Martyrs’ Alley in Baku - VIDEO

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Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkēvičs visited Martyrs’ Alley in Baku on April 22 during his official trip to Azerbaijan.

The high-ranking guest paid tribute to the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” monument, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Later, the Latvian President, who viewed the panorama of Azerbaijan’s capital, was informed about the history of Martyrs’ Alley, its special place in the memory of the Azerbaijani people, and the landscaping and construction work carried out in the city.

🇦🇿🇱🇻Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors pic.twitter.com/uTPgDaqjXq — News.Az (@news_az) April 22, 2026

News.Az