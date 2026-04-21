Azerbaijan approves penalties for AI-generated fake, non-consensual content

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Azerbaijan’s parliament has adopted, in its third reading, a package of amendments introducing fines and criminal penalties for the creation and dissemination of unlawful materials generated using artificial intelligence.

The draft amendments to the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, as well as legislation on information and media, were discussed at a plenary session of parliament on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijani media.

Under the new law, the use of artificial intelligence to create photo, video or audio materials that do not reflect reality and that use a person’s image or voice without consent, as well as their dissemination through media or via internet and telecommunications networks, will be punishable by fines ranging from 3,000 to 7,000 manats, 360 to 480 hours of community service, restriction of liberty for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

The same acts, when committed by a group of persons or through prior conspiracy, against two or more individuals, with the aim of damaging honour and dignity or undermining reputation, or against a victim or their close relatives in connection with official duties or public service, will carry a prison sentence of three to five years.

The legislation also introduces prison terms of three to seven years for the creation and dissemination of pornographic or sexually explicit photo, video or audio materials generated using artificial intelligence and involving a person’s image or voice without consent.

The amendments further stipulate that AI-generated photo, video or audio materials, when widely disseminated, must be clearly and visibly labelled to indicate their artificial origin.

News.Az