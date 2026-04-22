Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia targeted in Russian drone assault

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Russia launched a large-scale overnight drone attack on Ukraine, striking multiple regions including Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, and parts of Kharkiv region, according to Ukrainian officials.

Authorities report that residential areas, transport infrastructure, ports, and an agricultural facility were among the targets, with fires breaking out in several locations and casualties confirmed in some regions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia deployed 215 strike drones from seven directions during the attack, around 140 of which were Shahed-type drones.

Air defense units, including aviation, missile systems, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups, intercepted or neutralized 189 drones. Despite this, 24 drones struck 13 locations, with debris reported in six additional areas.

In the Odesa region, regional officials confirmed that port infrastructure was targeted during the attack.

Several fires broke out following the strikes, but emergency crews were able to quickly bring them under control. Authorities said no casualties were reported, though damage to port facilities was recorded.

In Dnipro, explosions triggered multiple fires across the city. Local officials reported damage to residential buildings and vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates no confirmed fatalities in the city, but emergency services continued assessing the aftermath throughout the morning.

The Zaporizhzhia region was hit particularly hard, with railway infrastructure coming under attack.

Officials confirmed that one man was killed and another person injured as a result of the strike on transport facilities.

In the Sumy region’s Yampil community, Russian drones hit residential buildings overnight, causing fires at multiple sites.

Emergency services later recovered the body of a civilian in one of the damaged homes. Authorities are working to confirm the victim’s identity.

In the Kharkiv region, a drone strike targeted an agricultural enterprise in Velykyi Burluk, setting an administrative building on fire.

The fire covered around 100 square meters, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. No casualties were reported.

Officials also noted that earlier attacks on April 21 included hundreds of strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in additional civilian casualties and injuries.

Ukrainian authorities continue to assess damage across affected regions as emergency response operations remain active.

News.Az