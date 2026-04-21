Passenger entry restricted at all Baku Metro stations after power fault

Passenger entry restricted at all Baku Metro stations after power fault

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Passenger entry has been temporarily restricted across all stations of the Baku Metro following a technical malfunction in the system’s power supply, authorities said on April 21.

According to Baku Metro CJSC, the disruption was caused by a high-voltage failure affecting the contact rail between the Ulduz and Narimanov stations at around 12:10 local time, News.Az reports, citing local media.

As a result, metro operations experienced temporary interruptions, and entry to stations was restricted as a precautionary measure while technical teams worked to address the issue.

Authorities have not reported any injuries, and the exact cause of the malfunction is under investigation.

The metro operator said efforts are underway to restore normal service as quickly and safely as possible.

News.Az