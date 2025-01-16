Azerbaijan says Armenian propaganda of historical falsification undermines peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Propaganda of mass falsification of history by Armenia does not serve peace and is dangerous, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said.

Hajizada was commenting on the biased statement made by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on January 15."Currently serving Foreign Ministry of Armenia is busy with just issuing fabricated statements following the practice of its predecessors. Unfounded statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia regarding the alleged “massacre of Armenians” in Baku in January 1990, demonstrates the ongoing persistence of systematic policy of intolerance and ethnic hatred of Armenia towards Azerbaijan," the spokesman said."We remind the Foreign Ministry of Armenia that the policy of ethnic cleansing and massacre is an exact attribute of Armenia and Armenians.""Along with the massacres and deportations carried out against Azerbaijanis between the beginning of the 20th century and early 1920s, Armenia is also well aware of the horrible deportations of over 450.000 Azerbaijanis from their historical-ethnic lands in the former Armenian SSR in 1948–1953 and starting from 1987," he added.Hajizada stressed that by spreading such a fabricated propaganda, Armenia's Foreign Ministry is seeking to cover up the genocide against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, the ethnic cleansing policy, the ruthless murder of 613 civilians in just one night in Khojaly, as well as the flagrant violations of the fundamental rights of over a million Azerbaijanis for almost 30 years."The world is well aware that the fabricated “Sumgayit massacres,” which was carried out through Eduard Grigorian, is nothing, but a plan designed by Armenians to justify deportation and massacres of Azerbaijanis," he said."Furthermore, the claims that the Armenians, who got rich at the expense of Baku oil and the wealth of Azerbaijan, and spent their earned money for the massacre of Azerbaijanis and the destruction of historical monuments, have the right to receive compensation, is just a testament of absurd thinking," the spokesman added.

News.Az