Azerbaijan says Armenia’s attempts to aggravate situation in region ‘unacceptable’

Armenia’s attempts to aggravate the situation in the region by firing at the Azerbaijani positions are unacceptable, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The statement came after Armenia’s shelling of the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in Kalbajar district, on the state border of the two countries.

“According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border in Kalbajar district on July 23, as a result of which an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed,” said the statement.

The ministry stressed that Armenia’s regular provocations and its attempts to aggravate the situation in the region by shelling the Azerbaijani positions are unacceptable and Armenia is responsible for the development of such a situation.

“Azerbaijan reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its territorial integrity within the international borders, as well as to ensure peace and security in the region,” the statement said. “May Allah rest the soul of our martyr.”

