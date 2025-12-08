Azerbaijan says it is ready to host 3+3 meeting in Baku, then attend one in Armenia

Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its proposal to convene the next meeting of the 3+3 regional platform in Baku and to participate in a subsequent meeting in Armenia, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baku with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Bayramov recalled that the initiative to establish the 3+3 format had originally been put forward by President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“Three meetings have already been held in this format — in Russia, Iran, and in 2024 in Türkiye,” he said. “At the end of the meeting in Türkiye, Azerbaijan proposed holding the next gathering in Azerbaijan. We stated that after a meeting is held in Azerbaijan, we would agree to the following one taking place in Armenia.”

Bayramov noted that Yerevan did not agree to this sequence at the time. “Unfortunately, no such agreement was reached then. The Armenian side did not express its consent to this order,” he said.

However, he noted that conditions have since changed. “We believe the environment is different today. Delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan are already participating in meetings on each other’s territories. Taking these and other factors into account, we see no reason why Armenia should reject the proposal voiced by Azerbaijan in 2024. At the very least, we do not see the logic. Our proposal stands,” Bayramov said.

Araghchi, in turn, expressed Iran’s support both for improved relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and for Baku’s sequencing proposal.

“Iran supports the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said. “Iran also supports, in line with Azerbaijan’s proposal, holding the 3+3 meeting first in Azerbaijan and then in Armenia.”

