Azerbaijan school fire sees students, teachers evacuated - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at a secondary school in Azerbaijan’s Masalli district, prompting the evacuation of students and staff, local education authorities said.

The incident occurred at the Khidir Mammadov secondary school in the village of Khirmandali. According to the Lankaran-Astara Regional Education Department, previously implemented fire safety measures helped prevent the fire from spreading, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Students and teachers were safely evacuated in line with emergency procedures, and no injuries were reported. Authorities said classes continued later without interruption.

Preliminary information suggests the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Relevant agencies are currently investigating the exact cause of the incident.

Earlier reports said the fire started in one of the rooms and began spreading before firefighters arrived. Emergency teams from the Masalli Fire Protection Service were dispatched to the scene and managed to contain the flames quickly.

Officials noted that electric heating devices are used in school rooms, which may have contributed to the incident. Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

News.Az