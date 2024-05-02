Azerbaijan sees Georgia as important, reliable partner, says minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Thursday that Baku sees Tbilisi as one of its important and reliable partners.

Speaking at a panel session on the topic "Enhancing Connectivity: European Connectivity (Renewable Energy and Digital Connectivity) Middle Corridor (Reshaping the Euro-Asia Connectivity)" as part of the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi, Minister Sharifov stressed that Azerbaijan is very proud to play its role in the green corridor project between Azerbaijan and the EU, News.Az reports.

He emphasized that the project involves electricity supplies.

"We all know that the potential of renewable energy production is utilized for several purposes," Sharifov said, mentioning that Azerbaijan sees a significant role for the World Bank and the ADB.

Besides, he highlighted that the ADB is a key player in the implementation of this project.

"The feasibility study is under progress. Azerbaijan plans to introduce capacities for renewable energy production, as a result of which we'll produce nearly two gigawatts of renewable energy, and this will be implemented through both national investments and, primarily, through private capital investments," the minister added.

News.Az